The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Giuliani Deposition Reveals Damning Admission About Trump’s Election Case

Rudy Giuliani

Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani is in the hot seat after insisting he "didn't have the time" to investigate election fraud claims pertaining to his client and friend Donald J. Trump before making baseless public statements.

In a new video obtained by CNN, the 77-year-old further deflected his involvement with election interference, saying that "sometimes I go and look myself when stuff comes up. This time I didn't have the time to do it."

He added, "It's not my job, in a fast-moving case, to go out and investigate every piece of evidence that was given to me. Otherwise, you're never going to write a story. You'll never come to a conclusion."

The video is from Giuliani's deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer.

Giuliani continued in the damning deposition, "We had a report that the heads of Dominion and Smartmatic, somewhere in the mid-tweens, you know 2013, 2014, whatever, went down to Venezuela for a get-to-know meeting with [President Nicolás] Maduro so they could demonstrate to Maduro the kind of vote fixing they did for [former President Hugo] Chavez."

According to court records reviewed by CNN last month, Giuliani spent less than an hour reviewing allegations that Coomer was part of a plot to rig the election before publicly making those claims at a November news conference.

"Rudy's justification for spreading sputum is that everybody does it," CNN anchor Chris Cuomo shared on his show Thursday night. "So what we have here is a battle to the bottom. What does that mean for where we're all headed?"

Watch the video below.

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Democrats Celebrate Passage Of $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

@nationalmemo

Nancy Pelosi

Following a long day of negotiations and threats, Congressional Democrats transcended their disagreements to pass a $1 trillion package of highway, port, broadband and other infrastructure development, which means it will now go to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The 228-to-206 vote late on Friday night marked a substantial victory for House Democrats, who have debated for many weeks over the spending bills that from Biden's domestic agenda.

Keep reading... Show less

Refusing To Testify About January 6, Jeffrey Clark Risks Prosecution

Jeffrey Clark

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division Jeffrey Clark, a key figure in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, apparently refused to answer questions during his Friday testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}