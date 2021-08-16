The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Related Articles Around the Web
afghan evacuation

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Officer’s Family Sues Riot Suspect Over Assault That Preceded Suicide

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A lawsuit has been filed against a Capitol riot suspect on behalf of a police officer who claimed his own life shortly after the insurrectionist on the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, August 13, attorney David Weber filed the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on behalf of the family of the late Officer Jeffrey Smith, according to The Hill. The lawsuit accuses the suspect, only identified as John Doe, of striking Smith with "cane or crowbar."

Keep reading... Show less
police deaths

The Dangerous Rejection Of School Mask Mandates

Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

Some time later God tested Abraham. He said to him, "Abraham!" "Here I am," he replied. Then God said, "Take your son, your only son, whom you love — Isaac — and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on a mountain that I will show you."

— Genesis 22:1-2

Abraham, according to the Bible, was willing to do as God commanded, but at the last minute, Isaac won a divine reprieve. That option is not likely to save the many American children who are being offered up by parents and elected officials determined to defy science and public health experts.

Keep reading... Show less
masks in schools
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}