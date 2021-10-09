The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Idaho Sends Bill For Pointless Election Audit To MyPillow CEO

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

When MyPillow CEO contested Idaho's 2020 election results amid false claims of voter fraud, officials conducted an audit for three of the counties that were scrutinized. Now, the state office is sending Lindell the bill.

According to the Idaho-Statesman, Idaho Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck on Thursday, October 7 confirmed his office's intent to bill Lindell for the audit, which cost approximately $6,500.

During an appearance on CNN's "New Day," Houck discussed the audit and its bill."We will be totaling up the expenses incurred in the process and we will be sending him a bill," Houck confirmed.

CNN host John Berman noted how bizarre Lindell's request was given the margin of Trump's victory in the state.

"It was a very significant difference," Houck said. "I think it was a 31-point gain or 31-point lead in the state. But Lindell comes out with these claims that every state in Idaho or every county in the United States was off by 8.4 percent. and we looked at that and said that is an absolute impossibility. We have seven counties in the state of Idaho. They could not be mechanically manipulated because they tally -- they're small enough they can do it in a tally book."

CNN interview youtu.be

Houck also spoke with The Statesman on Thursday where he also discussed billing Lindell for the audit. "Why not try and get Lindell to reimburse the state for having to refute his false claim?" Houck asked.

He further explained the state's reason for looking into the claims and how they chose to address the issue.

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Calls For North Carolina Lt. Governor To Resign After He Calls Gays ‘Filth’

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Calls are growing for North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to resign after video of remarks he made in June, calling LGBTQ people "filth," went viral this week, as NBC News and others are reporting.

Robinson, who is also a conspiracy theorist, climate change denialist, anti-abortion activist, and NRA board member, is not only refusing to resign, he's now claiming he is the one being attacked because of his political beliefs.

Keep reading... Show less

What’s So Bad About ‘Coastal Elites’?

cdn.creators.com

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

There was a time when "coastal" was an innocent geographical adjective, as in "coastal islands" or "coastal flooding." It referred to events and places located on large bodies of saltwater. But somewhere along the way, "coastal" gained a sinister, shameful connotation.

Populists and pseudo-populists have long fulminated against elites. But these days, the only thing worse than being one of the elite is being one of the "coastal elite."

Keep reading... Show less
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}