The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Public Fury Explodes On Twitter After Republicans Reject Jan. 6 Commission

The January 6, 2021 pro-Trump assault on the Capitol.

Photo by Tyler Merbler (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Many Americans are furious after Senate Republicans Friday just after noon killed a bipartisan bill, already passed with a strong, bipartisan majority in the House, to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, a violent and deadly insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.

The vote was 54-35, with nine Republicans and two Democrats not showing up to vote. Six Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of the commission, but with the 60-vote filibuster threshold, the legislation failed.

Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss offered up a dire prediction:

Former Chief of Staff to CIA Director Michael Hayden. Larry Pfeiffer is a national security veteran of over three decades:

Michelangelo Signorile, SiriusXM host of the Signorile Show, summed up what many are saying:

Indeed, many have linked the future of the 60 vote filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow days, to today's immensely critical vote. Many believe Democrats have given Republicans every opportunity to govern and play fair, and feel they have failed that test.





From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Jan 6 Commission

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Pelosi: ‘Democrats Will Proceed To Find The Truth’ About Insurrection

@LauraClawson

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Senate Republicans filibustered a bipartisan independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with 35 Republicans able to vote down 48 Democrats and six Republicans to block the investigation from going forward (11 senators did not vote). So now Democrats turn to Plan B, most likely a select committee.

Keep reading... Show less
nancy pelosi

Close
Copy link