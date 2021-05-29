Public Fury Explodes On Twitter After Republicans Reject Jan. 6 Commission
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Many Americans are furious after Senate Republicans Friday just after noon killed a bipartisan bill, already passed with a strong, bipartisan majority in the House, to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building, a violent and deadly insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.
The vote was 54-35, with nine Republicans and two Democrats not showing up to vote. Six Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of the commission, but with the 60-vote filibuster threshold, the legislation failed.
6 GOP Senators voted in support of the motion: Cassidy* Collins* Murkowski* Portman Romney* Sasse* *Voted to con… https://t.co/XcR7IfReqc— Frank Thorp V (@Frank Thorp V)1622218629.0
Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss offered up a dire prediction:
Republicans just gave Trump the green light to launch another insurrection.— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss)1622218961.0
Former Chief of Staff to CIA Director Michael Hayden. Larry Pfeiffer is a national security veteran of over three decades:
46. Let’s not forget the 11 without the balls to even show up to vote. https://t.co/OdYjxB86fI— Larry Pfeiffer (@Larry Pfeiffer)1622221011.0
Michelangelo Signorile, SiriusXM host of the Signorile Show, summed up what many are saying:
Indeed, many have linked the future of the 60 vote filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow days, to today's immensely critical vote. Many believe Democrats have given Republicans every opportunity to govern and play fair, and feel they have failed that test.
It’s the filibuster or democracy.— Beto O'Rourke (@Beto O'Rourke)1622219410.0
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after Republicans block a vote on the Jan. 6 commission: “This vote ha… https://t.co/VNYEpOWxly— The Recount (@The Recount)1622219663.0
End the f***ing filibuster.— Chris Curfman (@Chris Curfman)1622219276.0
Senate Republicans blocked the 1/6 Commission. They don't want to be exposed as the co-conspirators they are. So mu… https://t.co/fTJLF5dPnY— Amy Lynn ✡️🦔 (@Amy Lynn ✡️🦔)1622219242.0
@gtconway3d It’s like the old saying goes, you lie with malevolent, sociopathic dogs, you get up with no votes on i… https://t.co/LXMijObz2p— Jay Black (@Jay Black)1622219708.0
