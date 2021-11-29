Jill Biden Ends The Trump White House 'War On Christmas'
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Monday unveiled the White House’s 2021 Christmas decorations.
“Inspired by the acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year, decorated rooms in the White House reflect the Gifts from the Heart that unite us all: faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity,” Dr. Biden said in a social media post, which included photos.
The Hill’s Alex Gangitano posted some images from Monday’s tour:
Gift of family (with photos of the Bidens and past presidents on the trees)pic.twitter.com/7P6USl2JLJ— AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) 1638190455
Gift of friendship and sharingpic.twitter.com/OloUwHc3Rj— AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) 1638188935
In a monumental gesture of inclusiveness and spirit of bipartisanship the Bidens even included a nod to Donald and Melania Trump, the former President and First Lady.
President Trump made the treepic.twitter.com/OWUuoMnupd— AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) 1638190562
But some were quick to remember the disturbing Christmas decorating efforts of the former White House occupants:
BEAUTIFUL. Omg. This is such an improvement over the Melania Trump Handmaid\u2019s Tale Christmas. Thank you First Lady Dr. Jill Biden\u2026.— \ud83e\udd8b\ud835\udce2\ud835\udcfe\ud835\udcee \ud835\udce9 \ud83e\udd8b (@\ud83e\udd8b\ud835\udce2\ud835\udcfe\ud835\udcee \ud835\udce9 \ud83e\udd8b) 1638201831
This looks like decorations chosen with love. I, for one, do not miss the handmaiden-murder trees. <3pic.twitter.com/wZKgeRCpGv— \ud83d\udc99 Vote Blue in '22 (Teddifish) \ud83d\udc99 (@\ud83d\udc99 Vote Blue in '22 (Teddifish) \ud83d\udc99) 1638198102
Jill Biden: "Excited to share that the Official White House Christmas tree is up in the Blue Room!"\n\nMelania Trump: \u201cWho gives a fuck about Chreesmas stuff and decoration?"pic.twitter.com/AhoMlsE3nu— Ryan Adams \ud83c\udf9e\ufe0f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@Ryan Adams \ud83c\udf9e\ufe0f\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1638203957
What a welcome change from the war on decorating for Christmas the Trump's put us through.— Christina (@Christina) 1638203416
Ahhhh, the Nightmare of Trump Christmas is OVER!!!https://twitter.com/FLOTUS/status/1465326686539501572\u00a0\u2026— ER RN/Grossly Hemolyzed Specimen/GET VAXXED NOW (@ER RN/Grossly Hemolyzed Specimen/GET VAXXED NOW) 1638200638
In a July 2018 audio recording, first lady Melania Trump can be heard saying: "Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?"pic.twitter.com/dKg2yT0OSL— Gerard (@Gerard) 1638200015
