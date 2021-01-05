Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Kimmel Says Maybe Trump Should Quit Making Phone Calls

@nationalmemo

Jimmy Kimmel

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live Twitter

"Maybe Trump should just stop making phone calls?" read a tweet from the official Jimmy Kimmel Live Twitter account. But that would be the nicest thing Kimmel said about the president on his 2021 debut show, as the comic ravaged Trump's Covid-19 misinformation, his egregious Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party, and his extortion call with Georgia Secretary of state Brad Raffensperger

Kimmel didn't miss a beat after the holiday break. Enjoy this uproarious clip.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
jimmy kimmel

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Sen. Perdue Endorses Trump’s Attempt To Extort Georgia Officials

David Perdue

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), rejected criticism offered by his fellow Republicans of Donald Trump's effort on a phone call to intimidate Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into throwing the election in Trump's favor.

Keep reading... Show less
david perdue