EndorseThis: President Biden Delivers Powerful Message Of Unity During Inaugural Adress

#EndorseThis: President Biden Delivers Powerful Message Of Unity For Inaugural Address
January 20 | 2021
Screenshot from C-SPAN
It's a new day in America. President Joe Biden made that very clear to the nation in the first minutes of his presidency.
This is an inauguration like no other we have witnessed in American history: the crowd socially distanced and masked up because of a global pandemic, and our now former president, who incited a violent attack on democracy just a week ago, didn't show his face. But Biden's speech was truly inspiring, uplifting, and perfect for the moment. He will face many immediate challenges, but now is a time to celebrate the end of an error and the beginning of a president who will bring compassion and competence to the White House.
Watch! This will make you happy.
President Joe Biden 2021 Inaugural Address www.youtube.com
