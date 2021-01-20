The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: President Biden Delivers Powerful Message Of Unity During Inaugural Adress

It's a new day in America. President Joe Biden made that very clear to the nation in the first minutes of his presidency.

This is an inauguration like no other we have witnessed in American history: the crowd socially distanced and masked up because of a global pandemic, and our now former president, who incited a violent attack on democracy just a week ago, didn't show his face. But Biden's speech was truly inspiring, uplifting, and perfect for the moment. He will face many immediate challenges, but now is a time to celebrate the end of an error and the beginning of a president who will bring compassion and competence to the White House.

Watch! This will make you happy.


’None Of It Came True!’ Disillusioned QAnon Cultist Losing Faith

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy fiction are facing an inflection point. With President-elect Joe Biden about to be sworn in on Jan. 20, and Donald Trump about to be a former president, their worldview — which imagines Trump as an exalted leader waging a brilliant battle against the deep state and a satanic cult — is about to fall apart.

