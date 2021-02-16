The National Memo Logo

Biden Holding Wisconsin Town Hall To Push For COVID-19 Relief

US-NEWS-BIDEN-TOWNHALL-GET. - Alex Wong/Getty Images/New York Daily News/TNS

President Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin for a town hall event Tuesday evening to field questions about the pandemic, the economy and his plans for unifying a deeply divided nation, putting him face-to-face with voters for the first time since he took office. The town hall, hosted by CNN at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, will feature a socially distanced audience, members of which will be able to ask Biden questions. The event marks an early test for Biden to make good on his inaugural speech promised to promote "unity" and be "a president for all Americans." The makeup of the town hall ...

joe biden

Dishonor Roll: 22 Republicans Who Voted To Acquit Trump Admit He’s Guilty

@ProvencherDonna

22 Republicans Who Voted To Acquit Trump Admit He's Guilty

Screenshot from Sen. McConnell's Twitter (@LeaderMcConnell)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

On February 13, all but seven Senate Republicans voted in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump to acquit him on the single charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in the attack by his followers on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Keep reading... Show less
