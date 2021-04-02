Gaetz And Greenberg Were Taped Entering County Tax Office On Weekend Night

<p>This is the <a href="https://americanindependent.com/arizona-senate-karen-fann-donald-trump-2020-election-fraud-recount/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">third audit</a> to be conducted in the state as Republicans continue to push the lie that the election was stolen from Trump due to mass voter fraud — a lie that's been debunked multiple times by the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and two previous audits of Arizona's ballots.</p>
<script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script>
<p>Fann said the third audit will consist of a full <a href="https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/elections/2021/03/18/arizona-senate-hand-count-2-1-million-maricopa-county-ballots/4755624001/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">hand recount of 2.1 million ballots</a> cast in Maricopa County, the most populous county in the state and formerly a <a href="https://apnews.com/article/election-2020-joe-biden-donald-trump-race-and-ethnicity-mark-kelly-6841e27210770f59418bdc13a60ccec7" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Republican stronghold</a>.</p><p>Fann had first announced that Allied Security Operations, a firm with a <a href="https://americanindependent.com/arizona-senate-karen-fann-donald-trump-2020-election-fraud-recount/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">history</a> of pursuing false claims of election fraud, would do the audit, but later said she hadn't decided.</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div>
<p>Now she's officially announced that Cyber Ninjas will lead the audit, to be conducted with along with three other firms.</p><p>The <em>Arizona Mirror </em>reported on the long history of statements on social media posted by Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan pushing <a href="https://www.azmirror.com/2021/03/31/arizona-senate-hires-a-stop-the-steal-advocate-to-lead-2020-election-audit/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pro-Trump conspiracy theories</a> about election fraud.</p><p>According to the report, posts on Logan's now-deleted Twitter account included claims that Venezuela rigged voting machines in the United States to steal the election from Trump and hashtags like "#StopTheSteal," the motto of the <a href="https://www.facebook.com/abcnews4/posts/a-stop-the-steal-rally-is-planned-for-jan-6-in-washington-dc-while-congress-seek/3575985322456825/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">rally</a> that preceded the attack by supporters of Trump on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.</p><p>A joint report issued by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security officially <a href="https://americanindependent.com/doj-report-debunks-trump-legal-team-lie-election-rigging-hugo-chavez-venezuela/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">debunked</a> the claim that voting machines were rigged in March, and <a href="https://americanindependent.com/sidney-powell-pro-trump-attorney-no-reasonable-person-overturn-election-lies/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lawyers</a> and officials tied to Trump, as well as <a href="https://americanindependent.com/voting-company-smartmatic-rudy-giuliani-sidney-powell-fox-news-lawsuit-libel/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">right-wing cable networks</a>, are now being sued by voting machine companies for promoting the lie.</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div>
<p>What's more, a <a href="https://twitter.com/MaricopaVote/status/1364305864023105536?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1364305864023105536%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fktar.com%2Fstory%2F4082263%2Fmaricopa-county-says-election-audits-prove-no-hacking-or-vote-switching%2F" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">previous audit</a> Fann ordered <a href="https://ktar.com/story/4082263/maricopa-county-says-election-audits-prove-no-hacking-or-vote-switching/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">found</a> "no hacking or vote switching occurred in the 2020 election."</p><p>Democrats responded angrily to Fann's announcement of the firms that will conduct the recount.</p><p>"What are we doing other than just undermining the past election and voter confidence?" state Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios <a href="https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2021/04/01/cyber-ninjas-founder-doug-logan-pushed-election-fraud-theories/4831465001/?utm_campaign=snd-autopilot" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">told</a> USA Today.</p><p>Even Republicans in the state had previously said the audit is unnecessary.</p><p>"It's really not a necessary process. So, it's not something I believe that needs to be done or that it should be done," former Maricopa County Recorder Helen Purcell <a href="https://www.abc15.com/news/state/arizona-senate-to-hand-count-2-1-million-maricopa-ballots" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> last month, adding that a hand recount is prone to human error.</p><p>Ultimately, it's unclear what Arizona Republicans want to accomplish with the audit. The election is over; Joe Biden won and is serving as president of the United States.</p><p>In addition to challenging the 2020 election results, GOP lawmakers in Arizona are <a href="https://ktar.com/story/4055489/arizona-leads-country-with-voter-suppression-bills-institute-finds/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">introducing voter suppression laws</a> based on the same false claims of fraud.</p><p>Nearly two dozen Republican bills are aimed at making it harder to vote by mail, tightening voter ID requirements, and even giving the state Legislature the ability to <a href="https://tucson.com/news/state-and-regional/proposed-law-would-allow-arizona-legislature-to-overturn-presidential-election-results/article_c2a70681-59c0-512f-ba86-2bf23128f9ee.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">ignore the will of the voters</a> and choose presidential electors for the Electoral College.</p><p>Arizona Republican state Rep. John Kavanagh defended the bills in March, <a href="https://americanindependent.com/arizona-republican-john-kavanagh-voter-suppression-quality-democrats/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">saying</a>, "There's a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans. Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they're willing to risk fraud. Republicans are more concerned about fraud, so we don't mind putting security measures in that won't let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn't be voting."</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less