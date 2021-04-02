The National Memo Logo

Gaetz And Greenberg Were Taped Entering County Tax Office On Weekend Night

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg in September 2019 during an interview at his office

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax official, and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on at least one occasion several years ago were recorded together entering the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office when it was closed on a weekend night, according to a person familiar with office operations who saw the videotape. The person said the footage showed Greenberg and Gaetz walking into the tax collector’s Lake Mary office on Primera Drive. Greenberg was seen going through baskets where driver’s licenses, turned in by residents for disposal, were stored and later went into a back room...

matt gaetz investigation

Arizona GOP Hires Conspiracy Theorist To Conduct Third 2020 Election ‘Audit’

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann announced that she has hired Cyber Ninjas, a firm led by a Donald Trump supporter who was active in pushing "Stop the Steal" conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, to conduct an audit of the state's election results.

arizona election audit

