Gaetz Crony Expected To Plead Guilty In Federal Court On Monday

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel in September 2019, during an interview at his office in Lake Mary. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Monday in federal court for Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector who resigned in disgrace last June in a case that has reportedly since taken aim at his friend and ally U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. Greenberg — who is required to attend the 10 a.m. hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie Hoffman — is expected to plead guilty to federal charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office. Details of the agreement have not yet been revealed, including whether he has agreed to testify agai...
From Your Site Articles
- Report: Chat Logs Show Greenberg 'In A Panic' Over FBI ... ›
- Federal Agents Seized Smartphones Owned By Gaetz And ... ›
- Women Recount Sex-And-Drug Partying With Gaetz Gang - National ... ›
- Gaetz Exposure Deepens With New Evidence Of Trump Pardon ... ›
- Indictment: Gaetz Pal Greenberg Misused County Funds For ... ›
- Feds Probing Gaetz Over Possible Bribery In Bahamas Sex Trip ... ›
- Gaetz Boasted Of 'Access' To Woman Via Alleged Sex Trafficker ... ›
- Gaetz And Greenberg Were Taped Entering County Tax Office On ... ›
- Uh Oh: Gaetz 'Wingman' Joel Greenberg Seeking Plea Deal ... ›