Gaetz Crony Expected To Plead Guilty In Federal Court On Monday

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg in September 2019 at his office in Lake Mary, Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Monday in federal court for Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector who resigned in disgrace last June in a case that has reportedly since taken aim at his friend and ally U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. Greenberg — who is required to attend the 10 a.m. hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie Hoffman — is expected to plead guilty to federal charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office. Details of the agreement have not yet been revealed, including whether he has agreed to testify agai...

