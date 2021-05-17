The National Memo Logo

Gaetz Crony Pleads Guilty In Federal Court After Striking Cooperation Deal

Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg talks to the Orlando Sentinel in September 2019, during an interview at his office in Lake Mary, Fla.. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Florida – Joel Greenberg, the disgraced former Seminole County tax collector who resigned in June, appeared in federal court Monday morning and pleaded guilty to six felony crimes — including sex trafficking of a child — after striking a deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office. Greenberg was led into court by U.S. Marshals and appeared in a dark colored jail jumpsuit, shackled at the wrists and ankles and flanked by two attorneys. He spoke succinctly during the hearing, responding with one or two words to questions from a magistrate judge. In all, Greenberg faced 33 federal charges. But pro...

What Do The Stunning Statistics That Emerged From 2020 Actually Mean?

Covid-19 statistics from 2020

Photo by Anton on Unsplash

We're a statistics-happy society. We obsess over the latest numbers on just about everything — birthrates, jobs and population changes — mining them for trends.

Some stats are really obscure, such as the shocking amount of electricity Bitcoin uses. The digital currency's complex computing process devours 143 terawatt-hours a year — more than the country of Norway! Can you believe?

Keep reading... Show less
