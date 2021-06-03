The National Memo Logo

Gaetz Crony Greenberg Set For  August Sentencing After Plea Approval

Then- Seminole County, Florida, tax collector Joel Greenberg in September 2019

Photo by Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector who recently pleaded guilty to six federal charges — including sex trafficking of a child — is now set to face sentencing August 19, records show. In a pair of orders filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell also formally accepted Greenberg's guilty pleas, which he made after striking a plea agreement with prosecutors last month. The deal requires Greenberg to cooperate with authorities in the sprawling investigation, which has reportedly taken aim at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), a former friend and ally. According ...

Four Ways To Make Your Home  More Energy Efficient

The Department of Energy estimates that the average American home spends anywhere from five percent to ten percent of its budget on lighting alone. Other utilities such as water and gas do not even factor into such a percentage.

Home efficiency is not as expensive as some may think. Oftentimes, saving money is a matter of making minor upgrades to the residence. Consider these tips when looking to lower your utility bills on a budget.

