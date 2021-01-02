Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

New York GOP’s ‘COVID Conga Line’ Sends Partygoer To Hospital

@AyshaQamar

Unmasked conga line at Whitestone Republican Club Christmas party

Screenshot from December 22, 2020 video by Matt Binder/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Despite a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases and health professionals urging Americans not to gather, some people are still hosting packed holiday parties. Last week a video of maskless individuals partaking in a conga line during a holiday party at a New York restaurant went viral on social media. Since then at least one party attendee has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Additionally, New York's State Liquor Authority has suspended the restaurant's liquor license, NBC News reported.

The party hosted by the Whitestone Republican Club was held at Il Bacco, an Italian restaurant in Queens, on Dec. 9. Despite claims by the hosting organization that safety precautions were followed, social media posts depicted little to no social distancing with barely any masks in sight. While it is unclear how many people attended the party, at least 50 can be seen dancing on the floor or sitting at a nearby table in the footage shared on social media. Photos of the gathering posted on Facebook also depict at least half a dozen attendees without masks.

