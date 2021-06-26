The National Memo Logo

Justice Department Sues Georgia Over New Voter Supression Law

Attorney General Merrick Garland at his confirmation hearing on Feb. 22, 2021.

Photo by Demetrius Freeman-Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

ATLANTA — The Justice Department sued Georgia on Friday over a new election law that includes restrictions on voting, setting up a legal showdown over Republican-led changes that President Joe Biden and other Democrats cast as disproportionately harmful to Black voters. The challenge seeks to overturn portions of Senate Bill 202, the 98-page rewrite of election rules that imposes new voter identification requirements, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, shifts early voting days and gives the Republican-controlled Legislature more oversight in elections. It's the first major voting rights...

