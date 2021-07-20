The National Memo Logo

Trump Ripped Former GOP Allies In Furious Interview

Sen. Mitch McConnell, top left, former Vice President Pence, top right, and former Attorney General William Barr .

Photos, top right and left, by Gage Skidmore (CC Attribution-Share Alike 2.0). Photo, bottom, by the Justice Department (Public Domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

No matter how much a Republican has done for Donald Trump, the former president can easily turn against them if he feels they have let him down in some way — and that includes former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. They all were his targets for an interview featured in Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker's new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year.

Are Republican Voters Rejecting ‘Anti-Christ’ Mike Pence?

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

It remains to be seen whether or not former President Donald Trump will seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election — and who Trump will endorse if he decides not to run. The non-Trump possibilities often mentioned by pundits range from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. But one person who isn't generating enthusiasm among many Republican voters, journalist David Siders stresses in an article published by Politico this week, is former Vice President Mike Pence.

