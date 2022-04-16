The National Memo Logo

Kyiv Mayor Says One Killed, Several Wounded In Missile Strikes

Vitaly Klitschlo

KYIV (Reuters) - One person was killed and several wounded in Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Saturday morning, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said in televised comments.

Klitschko added that medics were fighting for the lives of those who had been wounded. "Kyiv was and remains a target of the aggressor," he said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Catherine Evans)

