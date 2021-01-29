The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Rep. Boebert Mocks School Shooting Survivor For Not Being ’Tough’

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Greene, who has previously expressed support for QAnon, mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday evening on Twitter.

Hogg, who became a prominent activist after the attack on his high school killed 17 people, had responded to news that fencing around the U.S. Capitol will become permanent following the Jan. 6 insurrection.



Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has also promoted QAnon, had recently come under renewed criticism when reporters dug up her disturbing past social media posts indicating her support for executing officials such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A video also re-emerged from before her time in office when she confronted Hogg in Washington, D.C., over his support for gun control. As she called after him on the street, she told him she was permitted to carry a concealed firearm.

Boebert, who was tagged in Hogg's tweet, mocked him in an apparent reference to the video, for supposedly not being "tough":



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
lauren boebert

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

WATCH: MSNBC Aired Perfect Movie Clip To Mock McCarthy-Trump Meeting

@alexvhenderson
Screen shot from MCNBC

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On January 28, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy traveled to Palm Beach, Florida to meet with former President Donald Trump — and MSNBC's Brian Williams mocked the meeting by showing a clip from the 1996 movie "Jerry Maguire

Keep reading... Show less
brian williams