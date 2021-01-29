Rep. Boebert Mocks School Shooting Survivor For Not Being ’Tough’

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Greene, who has previously expressed support for QAnon, mocked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Thursday evening on Twitter.
Hogg, who became a prominent activist after the attack on his high school killed 17 people, had responded to news that fencing around the U.S. Capitol will become permanent following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has also promoted QAnon, had recently come under renewed criticism when reporters dug up her disturbing past social media posts indicating her support for executing officials such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. A video also re-emerged from before her time in office when she confronted Hogg in Washington, D.C., over his support for gun control. As she called after him on the street, she told him she was permitted to carry a concealed firearm.
Boebert, who was tagged in Hogg's tweet, mocked him in an apparent reference to the video, for supposedly not being "tough":
- To McCarthy, QAnon Backers Prove House GOP Is 'Diverse ... ›
- Get Ready For QAnon Conspiracists Elected To Congress - National ... ›
- Rep. Boebert Allegedly Hosted Trumpists For 'Large Tour' Of Capitol ... ›
- Rep. Boebert's Faked 'Glock' Video Sparks Twitter Firestorm ... ›
- Rep. Lauren Boebert Remains Defiant In Face Of Calls To Resign ... ›
- Colorado's Lauren Boebert has a history of minor arrests, court no ... ›
- Lauren Boebert, Hard-Right Gun Activist, Wins in Colorado House ... ›
- U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert feuds with Parkland shooting survivor ... ›
- A Colorado Republican tweeted about Pelosi's location during the ... ›
- Rep. Lauren Boebert declares she will carry Glock in Congress and ... ›