Limbaugh Urges Audience To Ignore ‘Deep State’ Health Experts

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters.

After dismissing COVID-19 as “the common cold,” Limbaugh says, “We didn’t elect a president to defer to a bunch of health experts that we don’t know.”

From the March 27, 2020, edition of Premiere Networks’ The Rush Limbaugh Show

RUSH LIMBAUGH (HOST): It’s a fascinating case study to me, and it’s worrisome and it’s troublesome. And then the other side of it is, through all of this, I’ve never had any doubt we’re going to come out of it. I’ve never had any doubt we’re going to come out of it stronger, and we’re going to come out of it healthy. And I think it’s imperative that we have somebody like Donald Trump, who is outside the establishment, expert class, who has a history of solving problems, to actually lead the country through this.

You know, we’ve talked about the “Deep State” all these years since Trump was elected — the Trump-Russia collusion, the FBI — well, the Deep State extends very deeply. And the American people did not elect a bunch of health experts that we don’t know. We didn’t elect a president to defer to a bunch of health experts that we don’t know. And how do we know they’re even health experts? Well, they wear white lab coats, and they’ve been in the job for a while, and they’re at the CDC and they’re at the NIH, and they’re up, well — yeah, they’ve been there, and they are there. But has there been any job assessment for them? They’re just assumed to be the best because they’re in government. But, these are all kinds of things that I’ve been questioning.

And I’ve been watching people routinely accept whatever the authorities say. Where I live, the local town government is driving around town, trying to spot people violating the social distancing ordinances. And when they see it, they publish it on their web site, “This is very troublesome. We at the town are very troubled by groups of people congregating, violating the social distancing.” Well, what do you think people are going to do? People are not just going to sit around here and stop living.

Anyway, most of this is for next week, I’m just kind of setting the table. Because once I get going, the time starts flying here, and I’m going to be out of here before I know it.