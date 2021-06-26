The National Memo Logo

‘Major Error’ Was Flagged In 2018 Inspection Report Of Collapsed Florida Building

People look at partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida l

Photo by David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS

SURFSIDE, Fla. — In a 2018 report about the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, an engineer flagged a “major error” dating back to the building’s origin where lack of proper drainage on the pool deck had caused “major structural damage,” according to records released late Friday night by town officials in the wake of the tower’s disastrous collapse on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the “major error” could have ultimately contributed to the building’s catastrophic collapse. As of Saturday evening the official death toll stood at five, although that was certain to spike with...

