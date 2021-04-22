The National Memo Logo

After Chauvin Verdict, Greene Stokes Fear Of Black ’Terrorist Threat’

Rep.. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Screenshot from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's verified Twitter (@RepMTG)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called the Black Lives Matter movement a "terrorist threat" in a tweet after the conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd.

"DC is completely dead tonight. People stayed in and were scared to go out because of fear of riots. Police are everywhere and have riot gear. #BLM is the strongest terrorist threat in our county," Greene tweeted, misspelling the word "country."

Reporters who live in Washington said Greene's comments were untrue, adding that residents were in the street in a celebratory mood after Chauvin was convicted on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in Floyd's death in May 2020, an incident that sparked nationwide and worldwide protests for racial justice and police reform and abolition.

"This isn't true," NBC News' Garrett Haake replied in a tweet. "I spent four hours at BLM plaza in DC tonight, talking to the folks who wanted to come out near the White House on an historic night. Lots of people brought their kids or their dogs. It was a bit windy though."

Greene would not comment to a reporter about whether she thought Chauvin's conviction was just, instead focusing on Black Lives Matter: "BLM has now proven itself to be the most powerful domestic terrorists organization in our country. After Maxine Waters threats could there have been any other verdict?"

This is not the first time Greene has claimed special persecution of white people.

In video obtained by Politico prior to the 2020 election, Greene said, "The most mistreated group of people in the United States today are white males."

She dismissed the idea that systemic racism exists, saying, "Guess what? Slavery is over. Black people have equal rights."

Greene also tried to launch a white supremacist caucus in the House, an effort she abandoned after backlash from members of her own party.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

