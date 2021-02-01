The National Memo Logo

WATCH: Notorious Racist Praises Rep. Greene In Jan. 7 Interview

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the House floor

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Georgia Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a woman who thinks a "Jewish space laser" stared last summer's wildfires on the West Coast and that all school shootings are fake, recently sat for an interview with Katie Hopkins, a far-right, Islamophobic white supremacist who has compared migrants to "cockroaches" and "feral humans" (the former of which was used by Nazis and perpetrators of the Rwandan genocide) and also supported the "Defend Europe" campaign which has proclaimed the continent as a white one.

In the interview, which reportedly took place on January 7, the day after Trump's supporters held an attempted coup on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the results of the November 2020 national elections, had Hopkins telling Greene: "On behalf of so many of us who look to this place for hope and look to Trump for hope, you are that. And what you did was so brave and made a difference to so many people and so I personally wanted to say thank you for being that person."

In response, Greene says, "Thank you, thank you Katie. Thank you so much. That's so nice," Greene says in response. "Yeah, it was a hard thing we did yesterday, but I wouldn't do anything else. I wouldn't do anything else. I would love to trade you for some of our right people here who have no appreciation for our country. And I'm grateful, truly grateful."

While it's unclear what exactly Greene is referring to when she said "it was a hard thing we did yesterday," it could either mean voting against certifying President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 elections or it could mean the attempted coup on the U.S. Capitol.


Greene is currently facing calls to resign because of her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, including the repeatedly debunked theory that an unprecedented national conspiracy of widespread voter fraud somehow "stole" the election from former President Donald Trump.

She also believes that the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center were an inside job, has advocated for the murder of former President Barack Obama and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and thinks that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton once sliced off a child's face and wore it before drinking the child's blood.

Republicans recently placed Greene on the House Committee on Education and Labor. They have remained silent about Greene's past social media behavior and her recent interview with a white supremacist.

