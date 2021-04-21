The National Memo Logo

Greene Objects To FBI ‘Targeting’ Capitol Rioters

Former President Trump, left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene=

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) complained on Monday that the FBI is investigating members of the pro-Trump mob who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

In an appearance on the Todd Starnes Show, Greene was asked by the host to comment on the recent vandalization of a statue of Christopher Columbus outside Union Station in Washington, D.C. Starnes attempted to connect the event to "antifa."

"They're out of control. But yet here we have the FBI targeting people that were at the Capitol on January 6," Greene replied. "And none of us agree with what happened at the Capitol, but they're acting as if that's the only riot that has ever occurred."

Washington police have arrested four people allegedly involved in spray painting the statue. By contrast, hundreds of people, including white supremacists and militia-affiliated individuals, have been arrested and charged with federal crimes following the rioting at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob -- an unprecedented event involving an attack on the United States legislative body.

Before the January 6 attack, Greene promoted false conspiracies about the 2020 election being stolen and urged supporters to attend the "stop the steal" rally that preceded the attack.

Greene has in the past expressed support for anti-government militia groups like the Three Percenters.

Greene was removed from her congressional committees after social media posts in which she advocated for violent attacks, including the call to execute Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

From the April 19 edition of "The Todd Starnes Show":

TODD STARNES, host: It's a disturbing thing and especially with the amount and the level of violence we have seen, not just there, but we've seen it in other major cities, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, you name it, even in Washington, D.C., where they went after the beautiful statue of Christopher Columbus right outside of Union Station and tried to set it on fire.
MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: That's right. Exactly. They're out of control. But yet here we have the FBI targeting people that were at the Capitol on Jan. 6. And none of us agree with what happened at the Capitol, but they're acting as if that's the only riot that has ever occurred.
They're completely ignoring everything that's happened all year long in cities all over America, and that still continue today and then you have Maxine Waters, a member of Congress, who's been in here probably longer than I have been alive, practically, and she's out there telling them, encouraging, inciting violence, stirring up the crowd so they get more confrontational which are her words.
And, so, she's completely out of control, she needs to be expelled, and we've got to hang on to this. And America wants this to happen.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

