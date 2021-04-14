Report: Cooperating Since 2020, Greenberg Told FBI About Gaetz Paying Women For Sex
April 14 | 2021
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the disgraced former Seminole County tax collector facing a slew of federal charges, has been cooperating with investigators since last year and has revealed alleged paid sex encounters involving himself and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Greenberg began talking to the feds in order to secure leniency after realizing they had “overwhelming” evidence against him, according to the report, which cites “two people briefed on the matter.” The report states that Greenberg told federal authorities he and Gaetz “had encounters with women who ...
