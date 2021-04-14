The National Memo Logo

Report: Cooperating Since 2020, Greenberg Told FBI About Gaetz Paying Women For Sex

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Greenberg, the disgraced former Seminole County tax collector facing a slew of federal charges, has been cooperating with investigators since last year and has revealed alleged paid sex encounters involving himself and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Greenberg began talking to the feds in order to secure leniency after realizing they had “overwhelming” evidence against him, according to the report, which cites “two people briefed on the matter.” The report states that Greenberg told federal authorities he and Gaetz “had encounters with women who ...

Biden Will Withdraw From Afghanistan By 9/11 Anniversary

U.S. troops on patrol in Afghanistan

Photo by Defence Images is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for almost 20 years, intervening militarily in that country following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and fighting al-Qaeda's presence there. But President Joe Biden, according to the Wall Street Journal, is planning to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan before 9/11's 20th anniversary.

