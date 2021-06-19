The National Memo Logo

Gaetz Probe Intensifies With Scrutiny Of ‘Central Florida Political Scene’

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Photo by Rep. Matt Gaetz’s verified Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Amid the federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), prosecutors have also focused their attention on the Central Florida political scene. Since investigators gained the cooperation of Gaetz's ally, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, they have reportedly been able to accelerate their probe, according to ABC News.

In May, Greenberg entered a guilty plea on six out of 33 charges including stalking, sex trafficking, wire fraud, identity theft, and conspiracy to bribe a public official. As part of his plea deal, there is speculation he could provide prosecutors with evidence and testimony that could compromise the Florida lawmaker.

In addition to interviewing a number of women who met Gaetz through Greenberg, investigators have also issued a new round of subpoenas and target letters. The investigation has also led to a probe into the political scene; one that Gaetz and Greenberg are very familiar with.

Per ABC News:

"Another avenue investigators have been focusing on recently, according to sources, are contracts that Greenberg handed out through the tax office totaling more than $1.5 million, which an independent audit late last year described as "unnecessary" and "considered to be a waste of taxpayer dollars," according to documents in the forensic audit of the tax office obtained by ABC News through a public records request."

So what could come of Greenberg's testimony and the political probe? Greenberg's lawyer, Fritz Schiller, hinted at the possibility of his client's cooperation signaling trouble for other politicians.

"Does my client have information that could hurt an elected official?" Schiller said. "I guess this is must-see television. You'll just have to wait and see."

The publication also shed light on another clue that could suggest there is trouble ahead for Gaetz. Earlier that day, an aircraft flying a banner that read," "Tick Tock Matt Gaetz" was also seen flying above the Orlando, Florida, federal courthouse.

matt gaetz investigation

