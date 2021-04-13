The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Smirks As Gaetz 'Snubbed' By His 'Idol' Trump

Seth Meyers

Screenshot from Late Night with Seth Meyers

As the investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz's heinous career continues, more and more of his former allies can't stomach -- or just don't want to be associated-- with the Florida Congressman. The latest indignity: Gaetz has been "snubbed" by the former guy, his "political idol."

Seth Meyers takes "A Closer Look," dishing out too many Trump and Gaetz burns to count.

Meyers was at the top of his game. Check it out!

MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz Snubbed by Trump Amid Growing Scandals: A Closer Look www.youtube.com

matt gaetz scandal

Report: Right-Wing Terror Attacks Skyrocketed During 2020

Pro-Trump insurrection at US Capitol, January 6, 2021

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Analysis published by the Washington Post on Monday shows that in 2020, Donald Trump's last year in the White House, the number of far-right domestic terrorism incidents in the United States hit a 26-year high.

right-wing terrorism

