Women Recount Sex-And-Drug Partying With Gaetz Gang

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), already at the center of a massive investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice, is now facing more allegations as two women share shocking details about some of the wild late-night parties he attended with them in the past.

On Wednesday, April 14, CNN reported details about the accounts of two women who admitted they previously partied with the Florida lawmaker. They revealed that in order to participate in the sex and drug-fueled parties — which included drugs like ecstacy and cocaine — the women had to follow rules to shield male attendees from being documented.

On CNN's New Day anchor Paula Reid highlighted some of the rules that were required to attend the parties. "The first thing some of them were asked to do was put away their cellphones," Reid said. "One of the women said she saw Congressman Gaetz take a pill she believed was a recreational drug."

The report detailed on CNN appears to coincide with the allegations that have been leveled against both Gaetz and his longtime ally, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who has been accused of using money transferring apps like CashApp and Venmo to pay women for sexual favors. Another woman, whose name has not been disclosed, revealed Greenburg gave her money in exchange for sexual favors.

The news outlet's review of the receipts in question revealed transactions between both men and one woman who reportedly attended the parties. Both Gaetz and Greenberg are also at the center of accusations involving a minor.

CNN reports:

One of the women who spoke to CNN said she did so in part because the picture of Gaetz as potentially connected to sex trafficking that has emerged in recent days does not align with what she saw. Both women said that they never saw anyone at the parties who appeared to be underage. Neither has spoken with federal investigators, they said.

According to the report, Greenberg is said to be cooperating with investigators. Gaetz's office has not yet released a statement about the latest report and allegations.

matt gaetz scandal

