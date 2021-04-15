Women Recount Sex-And-Drug Partying With Gaetz Gang
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), already at the center of a massive investigation being conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice, is now facing more allegations as two women share shocking details about some of the wild late-night parties he attended with them in the past.
On Wednesday, April 14, CNN reported details about the accounts of two women who admitted they previously partied with the Florida lawmaker. They revealed that in order to participate in the sex and drug-fueled parties — which included drugs like ecstacy and cocaine — the women had to follow rules to shield male attendees from being documented.
On CNN's New Day anchor Paula Reid highlighted some of the rules that were required to attend the parties. "The first thing some of them were asked to do was put away their cellphones," Reid said. "One of the women said she saw Congressman Gaetz take a pill she believed was a recreational drug."
The report detailed on CNN appears to coincide with the allegations that have been leveled against both Gaetz and his longtime ally, former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, who has been accused of using money transferring apps like CashApp and Venmo to pay women for sexual favors. Another woman, whose name has not been disclosed, revealed Greenburg gave her money in exchange for sexual favors.
The news outlet's review of the receipts in question revealed transactions between both men and one woman who reportedly attended the parties. Both Gaetz and Greenberg are also at the center of accusations involving a minor.
CNN reports:
One of the women who spoke to CNN said she did so in part because the picture of Gaetz as potentially connected to sex trafficking that has emerged in recent days does not align with what she saw. Both women said that they never saw anyone at the parties who appeared to be underage. Neither has spoken with federal investigators, they said.
According to the report, Greenberg is said to be cooperating with investigators. Gaetz's office has not yet released a statement about the latest report and allegations.
- 'Not Surprised': As Gaetz Sinks In Scandal, Trump And His Allies ... ›
- Fox News Went 30 Hours Without Mentioning Gaetz Scandal ... ›
- Greene Pipes Up With 'Support Matt Gaetz' As Scandal Swamps ... ›
- Report: Gaetz Asked Trump To Grant Him A Broad, 'Pre-Emptive ... ›
- Gaetz Junket To Bahamas Included Hotels, Flight — And Female ... ›
- Uh Oh: Gaetz 'Wingman' Joel Greenberg Seeking Plea Deal ... ›
- #EndorseThis: Seth Meyers Smirks As Gaetz 'Snubbed' By His 'Idol ... ›
- First GOP Congressman Urges Gaetz To Resign - National Memo ›
- Former Gaetz Fan Hannity Leaves Him For Dead - National Memo ›
- Joel Greenberg Tried to Get Pardon From Trump Through Gaetz ... ›
- How journalists are advancing the Matt Gaetz scandal - CNN Video ›
- Weekend Update: Matt Gaetz Venmo Sex Scandal - SNL - YouTube ›
- Matt Gaetz's Florida Sex Scandal Hasn't Sunk Him Yet ›
- Matt Gaetz's scandal and legal problems, explained - Vox ›
- Who's who in the Matt Gaetz scandal - The Washington Post ›
- The veteran air force pilot hoping to oust scandal-hit Republican ... ›
- Justice Department investigating Matt Gaetz as part of broader ... ›