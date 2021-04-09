The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
matt gaetz scandal

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Gen. Flynn Repeatedly Took Foreign Payments Despite Official Warnings

@alexvhenderson

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Photo by Mike Licht, NotionsCapital.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is among the many allies of Donald Trump who faced criminal charges and was granted a presidential pardon while the former president was still in the White House. Flynn's foreign interactions were a major source of controversy during the Trump years, and according to Guardian reporter Murray Waas, Flynn was warned about accepting foreign money even before Trump was elected president in 2016.

Keep reading... Show less
michael flynn

Close
Copy link