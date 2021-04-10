Gaetz Tells Pro-Trump Women’s Group : 'I’m Not Going Anywhere'

Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America/TNS
DORAL, FL — Rep. Matt Gaetz, embroiled in scandal after it was reported recently that he had been targeted by federal sex trafficking investigation, continued to dismiss the accusations as “smears" and said he's “not going anywhere" Friday, during an event with a conservative women's group in Doral. The Florida congressman said he has the support of other Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. “This past week has been full of encouragement," Gaetz said at Trump National Doral during a dinner event organiz...
From Your Site Articles
- When Matt Gaetz Met Up With White Nationalists At CPAC - National ... ›
- "The Role Model": A One-Act Play - National Memo ›
- Report: Gaetz Asked Trump To Grant Him A Broad, 'Pre-Emptive ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web