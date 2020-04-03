fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Friday, April 03, 2020

Medical Expert Lectures Fox Host On Trump Pandemic Failures

Alex Henderson April 3, 2020
covid-19 testing, Dr. Rishi Desai

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Fox News often jumps through hoops to paint Trump in as favorable a light as possible. But when medical expert Dr. Rishi Desai spoke to Fox News’ Martha MacCallum this week, he made it clear that the U.S. has dropped the ball badly with coronavirus — and the interview is going viral.

MacCallum noted that although the type of coronavirus test that can bring back results in 15 minutes still isn’t widely available in the U.S., “they’re working on it.” And Desai bluntly responded, “Yeah, they’re working on it. They should’ve been working on it for months.”

Desai pointed out how quick South Korea was to jump on coronavirus testing compared to the U.S.

“Look at what South Korea did and what we did,” Desai told MacCallum. “Their population is one-sixth of ours. Look at the cases they have. Look at the mortality they have. It’s a trifle compared to what we’re dealing with right now because we’ve had a very weak response, and they had a really strong response.”

Desai also stressed that the U.S. should have paid much closer attention to what the World Health Organization (WHO) had to say about COVID-19, pointing out that it issued a warning on December 31, 2020.

“We knew coronavirus was coming,” Desai told MacCallum. “We knew that it was a respiratory disease. We knew it was person-to-person.”

A video posted on HuffPost offers clips of Dr. Desai talking to MacCallum as well as some tweets praising him for laying out the facts so effectively. Twitter user Bradley P. Moss, @BradMossEsq, posted, “I don’t know Dr. Desai, but the man just crushed it there.” And Stephanie J. Block, @StephanieJBlock, tweeted, “Dr. Desai bringing truth and impartiality to Fox ‘news.’”

HuffPost’s video also slams some of the Fox News hosts who have downplayed the severity of coronavirus, showing clips of Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters.

