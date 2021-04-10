<p>"Matt Gaetz needs to resign," Kinzinger said in a <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamKinzinger/status/1380334741682073603" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweet</a> Thursday night.</p><p>The tweet included a link to a <em>Daily Beast</em> <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/gaetz-paid-accused-sex-trafficker-who-then-venmod-teen?source=twitter&via=desktop" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">report</a>, which said Gaetz sent a friend $900 through Venmo, with the direction to "hit up" a young woman who had just turned 18. The friend was accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg. Transactions totaling $900 were then sent from Greenberg to three separate women, including the teenager.</p>
<script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script>
<p>Greenberg, the <a href="https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/seminole-county/os-ne-seminole-tax-collector-greenberg-resigns-20200624-xheakvkqgndibeisi26awgy67y-story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">former</a> Seminole County tax collector, has been <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2021/03/31/joel-greenberg-matt-gaetz-investigations/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">charged</a> with <a href="https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2021/04/08/joel-greenberg-timeline-from-rising-republican-star-to-federal-charges/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">nearly three dozen counts</a> of child sex trafficking, bribery, stalking, and fraud.</p><p>On Thursday, Greenberg's lawyer said he's expected to plead guilty and cooperate in the investigation — which Gaetz is ensnared in.</p><p>"I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today," Fritz Scheller, Greenberg's attorney, <a href="https://twitter.com/Mediaite/status/1380251020425621509" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a>.</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div>
<p>Gaetz is under federal investigation into whether a sexual relationship he had with a 17-year-old girl also ran afoul of child sex trafficking laws, as he allegedly paid for the girl to travel with him across state lines, according to a <em>New York Times</em> <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/30/us/politics/matt-gaetz-sex-trafficking-investigation.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">report</a>.</p><p>Gaetz has denied the allegations, and is trying to defend himself against the probe.</p><p>On Thursday, his office distributed a <a href="https://gaetz.house.gov/media/press-releases/breaking-women-us-congressman-matt-gaetz-s-office-speak-out-defense-rep-gaetz" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">letter</a> from "the Women of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz's Office," which said they "stand with him" amid the probe. However, not one woman signed their name to the letter.</p><p>While Kinzinger is the first Republican House member to call for Gaetz's resignation, <a href="https://americanindependent.com/matt-gaetz-department-of-justice-sex-trafficking-investigation-gop/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">few</a> other GOP lawmakers have come to Gaetz's defense.</p><p>Meanwhile, the <em>New York Times</em> reported that before Donald Trump left office, Gaetz <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/06/us/politics/matt-gaetz-trump-pardon.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">asked the White House for a blanket pardon</a> — which was denied.</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div>
<p>Gaetz was a major defender of Trump during his time in office, with Gaetz once saying that he felt his sole purpose in Congress was to <a href="https://americanindependent.com/gop-congressman-matt-gaetz-top-job-protecting-trump/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">protect</a> the former commander in chief.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less