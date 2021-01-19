The National Memo Logo

McConnell Blames Trump, Says He 'Provoked' Capitol Mob With Lies

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday finally acknowledged the role Donald Trump played in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that killed five.

McConnell made his remarks in a speech on the Senate floor while discussing the attack.

"The mob was fed lies," said McConnell, "They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like."McConnell's conveniently timed statement came on Trump's final full day in office.

Prior to Tuesday morning, McConnell had declined to offer direct criticisms of Trump while he worked to confirm more conservative judges to the federal judiciary.

McConnell was also among those denied acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win. Even after the Electoral College officially voted and confirmed the win, McConnell refused to admit it when he was asked by reporters.




From a Jan. 19 Senate session:

MITCH McCONNELL: The last time the Senate convened we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty.
The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like.
