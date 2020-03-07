fbpx ');*/ /*jQuery("#postgridID").addClass("second"); jQuery("#content-wrapper #page-wrapper .tt-content .vc_row .tt-slider-content #postgridID").before(''); */ });

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Saturday, March 07, 2020

Mulvaney Leaving White House, Replaced By Rep. Meadows

Congress Headlines Newsletter Republicans White House

Mulvaney Leaving White House, Replaced By Rep. Meadows

Cody Fenwick March 7, 2020
Share
Mark Meadows, democrats accuses republicans, chief of staff

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Mick Mulvaney will no longer serve as his acting chief of staff. Rep. Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina and a close ally of the president, will take over the job.

The change comes as the administration is floundering in response to the emerging coronavirus crisis. But rumors have floated around for months that Mulvaney might be on his way out.

Meadows will be Trump’s fourth chief of staff in his first term, which makes it almost obligatory to point out this old tweet from Trump:

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Next Up

At CDC, Trump Blurts Damning Remark About Coronavirus Ship
Cody Fenwick March 7, 2020
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.