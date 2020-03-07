Mulvaney Leaving White House, Replaced By Rep. Meadows

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Mick Mulvaney will no longer serve as his acting chief of staff. Rep. Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina and a close ally of the president, will take over the job.

….I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

The change comes as the administration is floundering in response to the emerging coronavirus crisis. But rumors have floated around for months that Mulvaney might be on his way out.

Meadows will be Trump’s fourth chief of staff in his first term, which makes it almost obligatory to point out this old tweet from Trump: