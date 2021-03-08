The National Memo Logo

FBI Arrests Another Oath Keepers Member In Capitol Riot Probe

By Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia on charges he took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Minuta, 36, a recent resident of Hackettstown, New Jersey, who owns a tattoo shop in Newburgh, New York, "berated and taunted" U.S. Capitol Police while clad in military-style gear, then attacked the Capitol and disrupted Congress as it was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

Post-Insurrection Crackdown On Criminal Extremists Is Gathering Force

@DavidNeiwert

Post-Insurrection Crackdown On Violent Right-Wing Extremists Is Gathering Force

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

If there has been a silver lining in the January 6 insurrection, it would be this: Law enforcement officials finally appear to be taking far-right extremist criminal behavior seriously. That's become abundantly clear in the wave of arrests of multiple extremists in the weeks following, not all of whom are connected to the attack on the Capitol.

Keep reading... Show less
