On SNL, Democrats Confront Coronavirus Czar Mike Pence

Located in the White House press room, Saturday Night Live’s cold open begins with Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) in his new role as coronavirus “czar.” The vice president soon regrets calling Ben Carson (Kenan Thompson), an actual doctor, to join him at the podium, but things get much worse very quickly.

Popping up in rapid succession are the Democratic presidential hopefuls – first Bloomberg (Fred Armisen), dogged by Warren (Kate McKinnon); then Biden (guest host John Mulaney), spouting word salad in victory; and the bickering Pete Buttigieg (Colin Jost) and Amy Klobuchar (Rachel Dratch) bickering in his wake.

Hilarious – and perfect for coping in the hour of the pandemic.