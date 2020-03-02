Pete Buttigieg Suspends Presidential Campaign

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg ended his extraordinary presidential campaign on Sunday night, just hours before the Super Tuesday primaries.

After privately informing donors, staff, and key supporters,. the 38 year-old Democrat addressed a rally in his hometown, saying that in the wake of Saturday’s South Carolina primary, his path to the nomination had “narrowed to a close for our candidacy, if not our cause.” Fresh-faced and articulate, he emphasized themes of hope, inclusion, and change. While he enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top tier of Democratic hopefuls, winning the Iowa caucuses in a close race with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), he failed to win enough delegates in the four early states to sustain his momentum.

“Mayor Pete” brought a theme of generational change to the contest, as a millennial and an Afghan War veteran, but what made his bid historic was his status as a openly gay man with a husband. In South Bend, he said: “We sent a message to every kid out there wondering if whatever marks them out as different means they are somehow destined to be less than. [They saw] that someone who once felt that exact same way can become a leading American presidential candidate — with his husband at his side.”

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore

