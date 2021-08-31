The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
school curriculum

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Virus Outbreak Spurs Campus-Wide Quarantine At Liberty University

@alexvhenderson

Liberty University

Photo by taberandrew is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

In the United States, far-right white evangelicals and Christian nationalists have often been the first to downplay the severity of COVID-19, oppose social distancing measures, and push bogus anti-mask and anti-vax conspiracy theories. But in Lynchburg, Virginia, Liberty University has enacted a temporary quarantine across the campus after being hit hard by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Keep reading... Show less
liberty university quarantine

VIDEO: GOP Candidate Threatens Anti-Mask Violence Against School Boards

Steve Lynch

Screenshot

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Steve Lynch, a far right-wing conspiracy theorist and pro-Trump Republican who claims "massive fraud" in the 2020 election put "a total incompetent foreign agent in our White House," appeared to threaten to use violence and intimidation to remove school board officials who voted to implement mask mandates.

Keep reading... Show less
steve lynch
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}