Danziger Draws
May 19 | 2021
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.
From Your Site Articles
- Greene Objects To FBI 'Targeting' Capitol Rioters - National Memo ›
- Greene Drops Plan For 'America First' Caucus After Backlash ... ›
- Destroying Conservatism Will Be Marjorie Taylor Greene's Only ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web