Trump Demands GOP Groups Stop Using His Name To Raise Money

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump has demanded that three main Republican groups stop using his name and likeness to help raise money, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump on Friday had sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising emails and merchandise. The adviser said Trump is sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding ...

Georgia Prosecutor Recruits Top Racketeering Expert In Trump Probe

One of the many criminal investigations of Donald Trump may have ramped up to another level this weekend. Specifically, the investigation into Trump's efforts to compel Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to commit election fraud in his favor.

Last month, Fani Willis, the newly elected district attorney in Fulton County — home to Atlanta — began a criminal investigation into the shakedown, including the infamous January 2 phone call. We expected that it would be a classic slow-motion strangulation — the only proper way to take down a former president, especially one with a cult-like following. Things have moved along enough for Willis to empanel a grand jury as part of the investigation. Now, she has brought in one of the nation's leading racketeering experts to assist in the investigation.

