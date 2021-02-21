<p>Because Democrats control the House, the bill doesn't need Republican votes to pass.</p><p>However, by trying to get GOP lawmakers to oppose the bill, Republicans are making a risky bet that voting against a piece of legislation that a recent poll shows <a href="https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=3688" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more than two-thirds of voters</a> support is good politics.</p><script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
</script><p>In fact, polls show that the very things House Republicans are condemning in the bill are overwhelmingly popular with the electorate.</p><p>For example, the memo sent to House Republicans lists the $1,400 direct payments to Americans as one of the reasons to oppose the legislation.</p><p>But a recent Quinnipiac University <a href="https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=3688" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">poll</a> found 78% of Americans support the $1,400 checks.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div id="vid"></div><p>What's more, even Donald Trump supported that dollar figure for checks when he was in office, and recently <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/trump-mcconnell-attack-statement_n_602c4329c5b65ff1f6035fab" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">slammed</a> Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for blocking passage of the checks in an angry statement calling for McConnell's ouster as Senate Republican leader.</p><p>Trump <a href="https://twitter.com/lachlan/status/1361795296590770176" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">said</a> McConnell "matched the Democrat offer of $2,000 stimulus checks with $600. How does that work? It became the Democrats' principal advertisement, and a big winner for them it was."</p><p>Even <a href="https://clerk.house.gov/evs/2020/roll252.xml" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">44 House Republicans</a> supported that <a href="https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/9051" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">check total</a> in December, when Democrats <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/28/house-votes-on-2000-stimulus-checks-after-trump-signs-relief-bill.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">put it up for a vote</a> as a dare to McConnell.</p><p>Also on the list of reasons House Republican leadership included as reason to vote against the bill is a provision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.</p><p>However, the Quinnipiac poll found 61 percent support increasing the minimum wage.</p><p>A Navigator Research <a href="https://navigatorresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Navigator-Update-2.4.21.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">poll</a> from early February also showed broad support for the provisions in Biden's relief bill that House Republicans are opposing.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div><p>For example, House Republicans listed an increase to weekly unemployment insurance payments as a reason to vote against the bill. But the Navigator Research poll found 63 percent of registered voters support that provision.</p><p>Republicans also list an increase in food stamp allowances as a negative part of the bill. Yet 73 percent of registered voters support the increase, per the Navigator Research survey.</p><p>Voting en masse against a Democratic bill and hoping that constant attacks on the legislation will help Republicans has been tried before.</p><p>It's the same strategy Republicans used in 2009 against former President Barack Obama's health care law.</p><p>However, unlike the overwhelmingly popular coronavirus relief bill, there was more <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/PollingUnit/Politics/story?id=8373563" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">opposition</a> to the Affordable Care Act before it passed.</p><p>"Public opinion of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has been largely divided along partisan lines since the law was passed in 2010," the Kaiser Family Foundation <a href="https://www.kff.org/health-reform/poll-finding/5-charts-about-public-opinion-on-the-affordable-care-act-and-the-supreme-court/" target="_blank">wrote</a> in a piece in December 2020 about trends in support for the ACA, better known as Obamacare. </p><p>Ultimately, Republicans will be on record opposing a coronavirus relief bill as more than <a href="https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/empsit.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">10 million people remain out of work</a> and weekly jobless claims remain at <a href="https://nypost.com/2021/02/18/us-jobless-claims-861000-filed-as-covid-19-cases-drop/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">historic highs</a>.</p><p>House Democratic leaders are looking to hold a vote on the coronavirus relief bill <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/18/covid-stimulus-update-house-aims-to-vote-on-1point9-trillion-relief-bill.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">by the end of next week</a>.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
