Russia’s UN Ambassador Says ‘Legitimately Elected’ Trump Was ‘Overthrown’ In 2020

Russia's UN Ambassador

www.alternet.org

Some things must be seen to be believed. The Russian Ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday proffered former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen and that Trump was "legitimately elected."

During his address, Vasily Nebenzya was complaining about the North American Treaty Organization's resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin's murderous invasion of Ukraine, which Nebenzya bemoaned as "the connivance of Germany, France, and Poland, with the support of the United States, where the legitimately elected president of the country was overthrown.”

He also falsely accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Ukraine in 2014.

Nebenzya attended and spoke on behalf of Putin and one of only five representatives of UN member nations to vote against a resolution condemning Putin's ill-begotten war. Syria, Belarus, Eritrea, and North Korea joined in the opposition.

Watch below:

Absolutely perfect: Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya peddles Trump's Big Lie.\n\n\u201c... with the support of the United States, where the legitimately elected president of the country was overthrown.\u201dpic.twitter.com/p2dZhM3nm3— The Recount (@The Recount) 1646243171

United States Senator Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, quipped on Twitter that Nebenzya's comment was a "perfect alignment," referring to Trump's coziness with Putin and his propaganda.

He was not the only one.

Poignant questions emerged.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

trump russia

