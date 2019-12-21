fbpx

Type to search

Support our Journalism
Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.
Saturday, December 21, 2019

Sarah Sanders Slammed For Mocking Biden’s Stutter

Newsletter Republicans Social Media Top News White House

Sarah Sanders Slammed For Mocking Biden’s Stutter

David Badash December 21, 2019
Share
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, mocked Biden's stutter

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being highly-criticized after she mocked Joe Biden’s stuttering during Thursday night’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

The former Vice President, who grew up with a stutter he has worked his entire life to control, was actually emulating a child who he said came up to him, saying “I can’t talk.”

Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter in an apparent attempt to disparage Biden.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” Sanders tweeted.

Biden quickly responded.

Huckabee Sanders deleted her tweet, claiming she was “trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.”

It appears few believe her.

Prominent technology business journalist Kara Swisher:

Another person on Twitter reminded Swisher of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner:

A former CIA officer:

Global News’ national reporter:

More:

Here’s prominent journalist Soledad O’Brien, who is the chairwoman of Starfish Media Group:

This refugee/Trans advocate notes that Huckabee Sanders is actually a Fulbright Board member:

Indeed, here’s Huckabee Sanders’ Twitter bio in which she mentions it:

“Christian. Wife. Mom to three. Former Press Sec for @realdonaldtrump. @foxnews contributor. Presidential appointee @fulbrightboard. Traveler. Arkansan.”

Huckabee Sanders later apologized but did not admit she was mocking Biden – which also was not well-received:

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Next Up

In A Fractious Holiday Season, Glimmers Of Hope?
Mary C. Curtis December 21, 2019
About The National Memo

The National Memo is a political newsletter and website that combines the spirit of investigative journalism with new technology and ideas. We cover campaigns, elections, the White House, Congress, and the world with a fresh outlook. Our own journalism — as well as our selections of the smartest stories available every day — reflects a clear and strong perspective, without the kind of propaganda, ultra-partisanship and overwrought ideology that burden so much of our political discourse.

Created By 3DGeeks Web Solution ©All rights reserved.