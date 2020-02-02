fbpx

Saturday Night Live Delivers ‘The Trial You Wish Had Happened’

Entertainment Featured Post Impeachment

National Memo February 2, 2020
Saturday Night Live

Feeling frustrated by the Senate Republicans’ rigged impeachment trial? So are the cast and crew of Saturday Night Live, who vented creatively with a cold open sketch: “The Trial You Wish Had Happened,” which begins with a robed  Kenan Thompson seizing control as television’s Judge Mathis to ensure a proper trial.

“This court needs a real judge who got some big brass ones under his skirt,” intones Thompson as he ejects the supine Chief Justice John Roberts (Mikey Day) out of his seat. “Now where’s that sneaky little Mitch?” In comes Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Beck Bennett), so he can “remind the American people that all men are innocent after proven guilty.”

Alec Baldwin returns as Trump, with Kate McKinnon providing a hysterical star turn as “Lindsey Valerie Beauregard Matlock Graham!” This impeachment even ends the way it should.

Just click.

