Saturday Night Live Spoofs Fox, Pays Tribute To Sen. Warren

Saturday Night Live opened with an all-cast satire of Fox News Channel and its bizarrely complacent coverage of the lethal coronavirus. With Kate McKinnon starring as Fox personality Laura Ingraham — plus cameos by Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) the Trump brothers (Alex Moffat and Mikey Day), and Chris Matthews (Darrell Hammond) — the cold open mercilessly lampoons the way Fox is misleading its vulnerable audience.

“Americans are not at risk, especially not our viewers who skew elderly, are in bad health, live cloistered together in homes specifically for sick people and have smoked their entire lives,” declares Pirro.

The segment concludes with a remarkable surprise appearance by the real Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as McKinnon dons her Warren costume. It’s a touching tribute to the Massachusetts progressive and her presidential crusade.

Click and enjoy.