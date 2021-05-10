The National Memo Logo

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Announcing Cheney Ouster, McCarthy Insists GOP Is ‘A Big Tent Party’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Photo by World Economic Forum is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday announced Republicans will vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role in the party — a punishment meted out because Cheney has said Donald Trump should not play a role in the future of the GOP.

