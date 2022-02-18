Copy of #EndorseThis: 'SNL' Introduces A New Biden In Hilarious Mike Pence Skit
February 18 | 2022
Screenshot from 'SNL' Youtube
"I'm like Colonel Sanders," Alex Moffat, the new Biden on "Saturday Night Live" said. "Every time you see me I'm a different guy."
That's not the only joke that will have you cackling during this hilarious skit. Jim Carrey, who was Biden on "SNL" for the last few months, is hanging up his hat, but luckily Moffat doesn't miss a beat. As sad as it is to see Jim Carrey go, it is so exciting to see a fresh face portraying President-elect Joe Biden. And, of course, they nailed Mike Pence. Enjoy!
Pence Gets the Vaccine Cold Open - SNL www.youtube.com
From Your Site Articles
- SNL: Why Did Rudy Giuliani Show Up At 'Four Seasons ... ›
- #EndorseThis: 'Surprise Badass' Drills Trump On SNL Town Hall ... ›
- EndorseThis: SNL Hails Biden-Harris Victory And Disses 'Loser' Trump ›
Related Articles Around the Web