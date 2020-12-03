Trump Appears In Bizarre Facebook Video Insisting He Won Election
December 03 | 2020
Donald Trump on Wednesday posted a rambling, 46-minute-long video to Facebook in which he asserted that he won the 2020 presidential election, which he did not do.
In the video, recorded at the White House, Trump rehashed several repeatedly debunked conspiracy theories and claims about the election as he denied once again that Biden won the race.