The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Constitutional Process Suspended As Trump Stokes Capitol Insurrection

Pro-Trump rioters inside the Capitol

Screenshot from @YourAnonCentral on Twitter

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump continued to attack the process of certifying Joe Biden's 2020 electoral win on Wednesday, even as mobs of his supporters violently thronged the U.S. Capitol and shut down Congress's official counting of the votes.

After Trump had held a nearby rally, the aggressive protesters began clashing with Capitol Police outside of the building where lawmakers met. They pushed through barricades, attacked law enforcement, and eventually breached the building, forcing lawmakers to suspend their proceedings. Nearby buildings were evacuated by officials.

Vice President Mike Pence, who had refused to abide by the president's demands to subvert the constitutional process and somehow overturn Biden's win, was rushed out of the proceedings.

While all this was going on, many pointed out that Trump could probably stop the chaos with a single tweet. Instead, he decided to throw fuel on the fire:

Those inside the Capitol Building were directed to shelter in place for safety.



From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
far-right violence

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Democrats Will Control Senate As Ossoff Wins Georgia Runoff

@LauraClawson

Jon Ossoff

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

As violent Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from counting the electoral votes that made Joe Biden the president-elect, Jon Ossoff has been projected to defeat David Perdue, winning his Georgia Senate runoff and giving Democrats the narrowest possible control of the Senate. Ossoff's lead is larger than Biden's win in the state in November, and is expected to grow outside the one-half percent margin under which Perdue could request a recount.

Keep reading... Show less
jon ossoff