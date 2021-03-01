The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Capitol Riot Conspirator Renounces Oath Keepers, Still Denied Bail

US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021

Among the many right-wing groups who figured prominently in the January 6 insurrection was Oath Keepers, the far-right group of former policemen, former first responders, and former service(wo)men. One of their leaders, former Army Ranger Jessica Watkins, figured prominently in filings by prosecutors about just how far these domestic terrorists—and yes, these are terrorists—were willing to go. According to prosecutors, Watkins believed she came to Washington on Trump's direct orders.

