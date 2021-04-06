#EndorseThis: Colbert Warns Gullible "MAGA-Heads" Against Trump Ripoffs
The latest multi-million-dollar Trump scandal is an invitation to satire, and Stephen Colbert accepts with gusto. The Late Show host acidly explains how the Trump campaign set up its recurring email donation under a mountain of fine print, knowing that its gullible supporters would never find the "opt out" button.
As Colbert notes, the Trumpsters, like their idol, aren't known for intensive engagement with words: "Their favorite reading genre is hat." Soon the campaign ramped up its ripoff to a weekly withdrawal from unwitting supporters, siphoning thousands from old wing-nuts on limited incomes.
It's a story that gives fresh meaning to "Stop the Steal." Click and cackle.