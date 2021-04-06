The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Colbert Warns Gullible "MAGA-Heads" Against Trump Ripoffs

@nationalmemo

The latest multi-million-dollar Trump scandal is an invitation to satire, and Stephen Colbert accepts with gusto. The Late Show host acidly explains how the Trump campaign set up its recurring email donation under a mountain of fine print, knowing that its gullible supporters would never find the "opt out" button.

As Colbert notes, the Trumpsters, like their idol, aren't known for intensive engagement with words: "Their favorite reading genre is hat." Soon the campaign ramped up its ripoff to a weekly withdrawal from unwitting supporters, siphoning thousands from old wing-nuts on limited incomes.

It's a story that gives fresh meaning to "Stop the Steal." Click and cackle.




Related Articles Around the Web
trump fundraising ripoff

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

'Not Surprised': As Gaetz Sinks In Scandal, Trump And His Allies Remain Silent

@DevilsTower

Former President Donald Trump and Rep. Matt Gaetz

From the Office of Rep. Matt Gaetz

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has come up with what would seem to be the perfect defense for a Republican audience. In a Washington Examiner editorial, Gaetz explains how the whole series of charges against him are nothing more than fake news from "leftist television anchors" who are after Gaetz because he "loathes the swamp." He then compares his current troubles to the very-credible accusations made against Brett Kavanaugh, and the Senate verified claims connecting Donald Trump's campaign to Russia.

But as Gaetz rails that these "bizarre claims" are coming out because he's decided to take on the FBI and the "Biden Justice Department" in some unspecified way, there seems to be a distinct parade of rats looking for the exit ramp from S.S. Gaetz.

Keep reading... Show less
matt gaetz scandal

Close
Copy link