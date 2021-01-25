The National Memo Logo

Sen. Rubio Complains That Impeachment Trial Is ‘Stupid’

Sen. Marco Rubio

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

Appearing on Fox News Sunday to chat with host Chris Wallace, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) delved into his feelings on former President Donald Trump. What about Trump, specifically? Oh, just the articles of impeachment against him. In a word, Rubio said he finds the trial "stupid."

In a very slightly more eloquent attempt to express himself, Rubio added, "We already have a flaming fire in this country," and that a trial would amount to "a bunch of gasoline." Just another way of arguing that a trial would rupture unity efforts, even though as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued last week, ignoring all that's gone is actually what is more likely to sow division in the country. Why? Because we need accountability.

As of Sunday morning, at least one Republican sees the impeachment trial differently than Rubio, however. We can check out more of what Rubio said below, as well as what one of his peers in the Senate argued.

Rubio said he does think Trump "bears responsibility for some of what happened" and that it was "certainly a foreseeable consequence of everything that was going on." It would be fascinating to hear what Rubio qualifies as "some" of what happened when a group of pro-Trump rioters surged into the U.S. Capitol and effectively terrorized elected officials. Rubio, instead, stressed he thinks that is "separate" from the idea of revisiting it and "stirring" it up.

Here's that clip.

Wallace also asked Rubio how he feels about whispers that Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, may run for a senate seat in Florida. Given that Rubio is up for reelection in 2022, a primary challenge is considerably important. Rubio, however, dodged the meat of the question by declaring that he doesn't "really get into the parlor games of Washington."

He did say that if he wants to be "back in the U.S Senate, I have to earn that every six years" and that he doesn't own his seat. Which is true, but would ring as a touch more meaningful if Florida didn't have rampant voter suppression issues.

Wallace also spoke to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) about the impeachment trial, posing the same question to both Republicans. Did they agree with fellow Republicans who argued that the trial should be thrown out under the alleged basis that it's unconstitutional to convict a former president? Rubio said yes, he'd definitely vote to nix the trial, but Romney thinks the proceedings are constitutionally solid. (Which, of course, they are.)

"if you look at the preponderance of the legal opinion by scholars over the years," Romney explained, "the preponderance of opinion is that yes, an impeachment trial is appropriate after someone leaves office." Romney, voted to convict in the first trial, however, did not say how he would vote a second time, noting they have yet to actually hear arguments and evidence from both sides.

